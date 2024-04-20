NASCAR Xfinity: Jesse Love scores first win at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

After two overtime restarts, Jesse Love claimed his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, his ninth-career race. The win continued Richard Childress Racing’s dominance of drafting-track race wins in 2024 with wins in all three, so far, this year.

“It’s been a journey to get to this point,” Love said. “I had a PTSD flashback to Atlanta and burned her to the ground. I watched The Masters and took one off of Scottie Scheffler. I knew my victory was secured on a cross, and I didn’t have to worry about much. If we run out (of fuel), then we ran out. My team did a phenomenal job. We fought.”

Riley Herbst finished second and Anthony Alfredo was third. Leland Honeyman notched his first-career top-five with a fourth-place finish, and Brennan Poole was fifth.

Ryan Sieg claimed the third $100,000 bonus in the 2024 edition of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program with a 17th-place finish in Saturday’s race. With the bonus win at Talladega, he’s eligible for the April 27th bonus at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, along with the three highest-finishing series regulars at Talladega — Love, Herbst and Alfredo.

“It was hectic, for sure; a lot of people battling fuel,” Herbst said. “Just really, really proud of everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing. It’s been no joke that we lack a little bit on the plate tracks to the RCR (Richard Childress Racing) cars, and I felt like we’re as good as them now. Kind of up and down start to the year, but I’m proud of everyone on this 98 team sticking with me, and I’m ready to go win $100,000 at Dover.”

Sieg was the lowest race finisher to claim a D4C bonus in program history. All four drivers contending for the Talladega bonus had problems in Saturday’s race. A.J. Allmendinger and JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer were involved in crashes. Sieg was forced down pit road for an unscheduled pit stop on lap 90 because of a flat tire.

Allmendinger finished 19th, Mayer 36th and Allgaier 38th (last)

The race was scheduled for 113 laps with many cars close to that fuel-mileage window. The two overtime restarts extended the race to a 124-lap distance, and several cars ran out of fuel.

Love’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill led a race-high 41 laps and took his final lead from Love on lap 111. On lap 111, Hill spun after contact from Parker Kligerman. Jeb Burton, Anthony Alfredo, Patrick Emerling, Jordan Anderson, Riley Herbst and David Starr were collected, and the race went into its first overtime.

Kligerman restarted with the lead. As drivers including Shane van Gisbergen and Chandler Smith ran out of fuel, Love and Sheldon Creed made contact, and Kligerman and Josh Williams were collected.

Love was the leader for the final restart. Sammy Smith lined up second but ran out of fuel before the race went green the final time.

Herbst led several laps in the second half of the race after taking the lead from Hill on a lap-73 restart that followed a lap-67 caution for a Brandon Jones spin that collected about 10 cars, including Jeremy Clements, Mayer, Allmendinger, Ryan Truex, Williams, Burton, Matt DiBenedetto, Honeyman, Kligerman and Kyle Weatherman.

After a lap-75 debris caution, Herbst battled drivers including Sieg, Hill and Kligerman back-and-forth for the lead. Alfredo and Kligerman, then, led laps before Love took the top spot on lap 100.

Love also won the first 25-lap stage of the race. The stage ended under caution after Allgaier hit the inside retaining wall on the last lap of the stage.

Teammates Hill and Love dominated the opening stage, mostly with Hill in the lead. After they started on the front row with Hill as the pole sitter, Love took the lead from Hill on lap 24.

Hill was third at the end of stage one, also losing a position to Kligerman.

Hill won the second 25-lap stage with Love in second at lap 50.

Love and Hill were the top-two off pit road after stage one, and Hill took the lead from Love on the lap-31 restart.

Cole Custer took the lead on lap 35, and Sieg moved to the front on lap 37. Chandler Smith also led from lap 44 until Hill and Love retook the top-two positions on lap 48.

Love was first off pit road to reassume the lead after the second stage. Hill was back to 12th after a four-tire stop. The cars that restarted in front of Hill took two tires.

After drivers including Jones, Sieg, Sammy Smith and van Gisbergen led briefly, Hill retook the lead on lap 66.

Sheldon Creed finished sixth in the Ag-Pro 300. Caesar Bacarella finished seventh, DiBenedetto eighth, Burton ninth and Custer 10th.