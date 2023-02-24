NASCAR Xfinity: Joe Gibbs Racing announces multi-driver lineup for No. 19

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 29: Brandon Jones, driver of the #19 Menards/Tuscany Faucets Toyota, and xduring the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Graf Jr, Myatt Snider, Ryan Truex and Conor Mosack are among the driver lineup for the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. The No. 19 seat was vacated by Brandon Jones’ move to JR Motorsports.

Snider was the first of the three drivers to climb into the No. 19 seat for the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18. He finished fifth.

Snider has five additional races on his Xfinity Series docket with JGR. He’ll next drive the car in June at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway in June and in the playoffs at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“We’re looking forward to have Myatt on our No. 19 team for six races,” JGR Executive Vice President of NXS and Development Steve DeSouza said. “Building out the driver lineup for this car is an opportunity for JGR to help drivers continue to develop in their racing career and we’re looking forward to seeing how Myatt continues to grow.”

Snider raced full-time in the Xfinity Series between 2020 and 2022. In 100-career series starts he has one win at Homestead-Miami Speedway with Richard Childress Racing in 2021. His Xfinity stats also include five top-fives and 22 top-10 finishes.

Snider also worked at JGR in multiple departments between 2011 and 2015. In 2013 and 2014, he worked on the No. 20 Cup Series team at JGR for crew chief Jason Ratcliff, now the crew chief on the No. 19 Xfinity team.Graf is scheduled to drive the No. 19 in five races, including the next two at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Saturday and Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4.

“Running five races with JGR is a fantastic opportunity for myself and for my marketing partners,” Graf said. “I think I can learn a lot from JGR and showcase my skills I’ve been growing in the series in the past three years. The 2023 season is shaping up to be a great one and I’m pumped to get started with the No. 19 group.”Graf’s other races with JGR include events at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in July and Kansas Speedway near Kansas Speedway in September.



Graf has competed in the Xfinity Series since 2019, running most races on the series’ yearly schedule since 2020. In 94-career Xfinity races, he has a best finish of seventh in the 2023 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18.

Graf plans to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2023, filling out his schedule with RSS Racing.



Truex is continuing his relationship with JGR with a six-race schedule with the team this year. He has 84-career Xfinity Series starts, including five with JGR last season and 13 with the organization between 2011 and 2012.

Truex has five top-fives and 27 top-10 Xfinity race finishes. He has two best finishes of second — at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with JGR in 2012 and at Phoenix Raceway with JR Motorsports in 2019.

“I am thrilled to be behind the wheel of the No. 19 for a few races next season,” said Truex. “It was fun to run well with the team this past year. I appreciate the opportunity to race for JGR again next year. I think we can build from what we learned this year and get some solid runs in.”

Truex’s specific schedule in the No. 19 hasn’t been released.

Mosack is slated to contest three races with JGR, in addition to a 20-race schedule with Sam Hunt Racing. He is scheduled to drive the No. 19 on the Chicago street course; at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

“I made my Xfinity Series debut with JGR last June at Portland, and from the moment I made my first lap in their race car, I realized why they’ve been so successful,” Mosack said. “Their equipment was second to none and the resources they had in terms of people and their knowledge was incredible. Jason Ratcliff was my crew chief at Portland and he’s got a ton of experience. I was able to learn from him before we even went to the track. Just in our time in the simulator, we made some great changes. So, to be back with him for three Xfinity races is going to be really valuable.”

Mosack made his first two-career Xfinity starts last season, one with JGR at Portland. He posted a best finish of 15th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with Sam Hunt Racing.

