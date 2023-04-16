NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek dominates, wins at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek dominated the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday night on his way to the race win. It was Nemechek’s fourth-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win and his second of the 2023 season. His race-high 198 laps led in the 250-lap race was the most laps he has ever led in an Xfinity race.

“I can’t say enough about this team,” Nemechek said. “If you would have asked me yesterday, I would have said we were a 10th-place team. But our guys really made some great adjustments.”

Nemechek’s teammate Sammy Smith passed Cole Custer on the final lap for a Joe Gibbs Racing one-two finish. Custer finished third.

“I needed a little more drive off, but congrats to them. They were the best car all night,” Smith said. “A couple more adjustments and we might have gotten into victory lane, but it was close.”

With the win, Nemechek also claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus and made himself eligible to race for another bonus in a week at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He challenged Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier and Chandler Smith for the bonus at Martinsville. All four drivers finished in the top-10 Saturday night. JR Motorsports teammates Berry, Brandon Jones and Allgaier finished fourth through sixth. Chandler Smith finished 10th.

As the top finishers at Martinsville, Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Custer and Berry will contend for the next Dash 4 Cash bonus at Talladega.

Allgaier led briefly in the second half of the race by staying out during a lap-209 caution for Jeremy Clements. Allgaier had pitted during an earlier caution when most of the frontrunners stayed out.

Berry also pitted during an earlier caution with a flat right-front tire and was was assessed a pit-road penalty for too many crewmen going over the pit wall. The pit stop resulted in Berry being out of new tires by the Clements caution, but he pitted again, anyway, for scuffed tires.

By the time the yellow flag waved for the ninth and final time for Riley Herbst and Sam Mayer on lap 221, Nemechek had retaken the lead from Allgaier, and Sammy Smith and Custer were in the top-three.

Custer took second from Sammy Smith on lap 237.

Nemechek also won both 60-lap stages after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter Custer on lap six.

Sammy Smith was second in the opening stage after taking the position from Custer on the restart that followed a lap-37 caution for a Brett Moffitt spin. Custer was third at the end of the stage.

Nemechek restarted fifth for stage two, behind a group of cars that stayed out, led by Austin Hill and Berry. Berry took the lead from Hill on lap 74.

Nemechek was up to second by a lap-86 caution for Kaden Honeycutt.

After a physical battle between Berry and Sammy Smith, Smith took the lead on lap 102. Another physical battle on lap 107 resulted in Nemechek retaking the top spot and pulling away.

Sammy Smith was back to fourth at the end of stage two after also losing positions to Berry and Custer.

Other top-10 finishers in Saturday’s race included Daniel Hemric in seventh, Derek Kraus in eighth and Moffitt in ninth.