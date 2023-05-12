NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek on pole at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole Saturday for the Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway after posting a 29.613-second/166.062 mph lap in qualifying Friday evening. Nemechek’s lap was the only lap over 166 mph in the qualifying session.

“We’re going there like we do every weekend – trying to win the race,” Nemechek said ahead of the race weekend. “I think Darlington is a good track for me based on my past there. It’s a great race track, a driver’s track. We need to put ourselves in position and not have any mistakes, because it’s one of the shortest races of the season, so there isn’t much time to overcome an issue.”

Nemechek will be joined on the front row for Saturday’s green flag by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ryan Truex. Truex and Nemechek also were top-two in practice.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson will start third in the No. 10 Kaulig Racing entry, sharing row two on the grid with Sam Mayer.

Fort-one drivers were on the entry list for the 38-car race. Drivers failing to qualify included Garrett Smithley, Chad Finchum and Dawson Cram.