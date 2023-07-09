NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek takes overtime lead for Atlanta win

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek took the lead from Justin Haley on an overtime restart Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway to win the Alsco Uniforms 250. It was Nemechek’s third win of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, matching Austin Hill, winner of the last two races at Atlanta, for most series wins, so far, this year.

“I got a huge push from the 11 (Daniel Hemric), so thanks to Daniel for giving me that huge push,” Nrmechek said. “Hats off to this entire 20 team. Early on in the race, if you would have said that we were going to win the race, I would have told you that wasn’t going to be the case. We didn’t have the fastest car tonight. It wasn’t quite as fast as Xfinity 10G, but I’m really proud of this whole 20 team. First win for Mobil 1 with me at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing); won with them in the Truck Series. This is special. Glad Aspen (daughter) and Taylor (wife) are here,m; we get to go celebrate. Thank you to all of the fans that came out tonight. I appreciate you guys.”

Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer finished second and third in the race that was scheduled for 163 laps but extended to 169 after a lap-161 caution for Hill.

Haley dominated the second half of the race and led a race-high 80 laps. After a 10-car crash involving Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst, Sheldon Creed, Anthony Alfredo, Sam Mayer, Brennan Poole, Kyle Weatherman, Josh Williams and others, a Kaulig Racing trio of drivers — Haley, Hemric and Chandler Smith — ran first through third. They continued in the top-three through another caution for Weatherman on lap 101.

The Kaulig drivers first were separated by Hill, who moved into second on lap 114.

After losing the lead, Haley fell back to fourth by the checkered flag. Despite lining up second for the final restart, Smith wound up 20th after running out of fuel.

Herbst won the 40-lap opening stage, taking the lead from Josh Berry on the last lap of the stage.

Berry led most of the opening stage after starting the race fourth and taking the lead from pole sitter Smith on lap five.

Stage one also included a lap-28 caution when Parker Kligerman spun as a result of contact from Sam Mayer.

Creed won the second 40-lap stage at lap 80 with Richard Childress Racing teammate Hill in second. The teammates both dropped to the back for the start of the race because of transmission changes. Hill was inside the top-10 of the running order by lap 16.

Creed led a group of 13 drivers in staying out after stage one. Creed and Sieg, then, traded the lead back-and-forth most of stage two.

Creed took the lead from Sieg on a lap-72 restart that followed a lap-63 caution for Greg Van Alst and Mason Massey. Hill took second soon after the restart and the RCR teammates raced side-by-side for the lead late in the second stage.

Stage two also included a lap-51 caution for Parker Retzlaff, who received contact from Nemechek.

Joe Graf Jr. stayed out to inherit the lead after stage two, but when the race restarted on lap 87, Haley took the lead.

Mayer rounded out the top-five in Saturday night’s race. Ty Gibbs finished sixth, Kyle Sieg seventh, Kligermam eighth, Williams ninth, and Sammy Smith finished 10th.