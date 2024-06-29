NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek wins at Nashville

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 29: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #20 Pye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 29, 2024 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-consecutive Saturday, a NASCAR Cup Series regular in a Joe Gibbs Racing entry won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. This time around, John Hunter Nemechek drove the No. 20 JGR Toyota to the win in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. It was Nemechek’s second win in nine Xfinity races this season.

“We’ve been close to winning a lot this year in this thing, and it looks like we’ve started to capitalize on it, it appears,” Nemechek said. “It’s great to get it done here in Nashville.”

Xfinity regular for JGR, Chandler Smith, finished second to give the team a one-two at the checkered flag.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Jesse Love and Austin Hill finished third and fourth after falling to the back to start the race because of unapproved adjustments.

Another Cup regular, Noah Gragson, rounded out the top-five.

Nemechek led a race-high 76 laps of the 188-lap race. He lost the lead to reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer on lap 101. Nemechek regained the lead on a lap-142 restart from a caution for a Ty Gibbs spin.

“Man, I thought we gave the race away there at the start of stage three,” Nemechek said. “I asked for an adjustment, and I probably shouldn’t have.”

The only caution of the race for an on-track incident came on lap 136 when Justin Allgaier made contact with Gibbs.

Gibbs won the 45-lap opening stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. A.J. Allmendinger was second at stage-end.

Fellow front-row starter Custer challenged Gibbs for the lead on lap one, but then, Gibbs pulled away. Custer was fourth by the end of the first stage.

Nemechek won stage two at lap 90 after taking the lead from Custer on lap 71. Custer was third at the end of the stage, also losing a position to Allmendinger.

Custer was first off pit road after stage one to restart with the lead for stage two. Gibbs was fourth out of the pits.

On the lap-52 restart, Gibbs got back up to second and Nemechek third. Then, Nemechek passed Gibbs for second. Gibbs was back to fourth by stage-end.

Riley Herbst finished the race in sixth. Allmendinger finished seventh, Allgaier eighth, Custer ninth and Sam Mayer 10th.

“We just need to keep digging,” Custer said. “We’re right there, but I just don’t know where we’re missing it, honestly. We’re just really close every weekend. We just don’t quite have enough. I’m sure there were a few things I could do better, and we’ll look back on it, but we definitely need a win now. We need to start trying to click off some wins, so we’ll keep digging.”