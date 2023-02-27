NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek wins delayed race at Auto Club

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain and snow at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Saturday resulted in the postponement of the Production Alliance Group 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Saturday to after the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday evening, John Hunter Nemechek won the final race on the track’s two-mile configuration. It was Nemechek’s third-career Xfinity win in the second race of the season.

“Man, Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and this whole No. 20 team gave me one heck of a race car,” Nemechek said. “A huge shoutout to all the guys who work on this No. 20 team. I think a lot of guys doubted Ben coming down from the Cup Series, and to have him on the (pit) box and be able to establish the relationship I have with him, it’s been awesome.

“The pit crew got it done when it counted tonight. I have some things that I need to address on my end, but overall, an amazing win.”

The JR Motorsports duo of Sam Mayer and Justin Allgaier finished second and third. Three JRM cars finished in the top-five with Josh Berry in fifth. Chandler Smith finished fourth.

“We threw the kitchen sink at it, and we ended up second,” Mayer said. “All things considered, I’m really happy and proud.”

The ninth of 10 cautions in the 150-lap race came from a Ryan Ellis spin on lap 128, just after most of the race field cycled through green-flag pit stops. Austin Dillon still hadn’t pitted, though, so he was the race leader.

The final caution resulted on the lap-134 restart when Sammy Smith spun from contact from Austin Hill. Allgaier and Nemechek already had gotten by Dillon for the top-two by the last yellow flag.

Nemechek took the lead from Allgaier on the last restart on lap 139 and ended the race as the laps leader with 49 laps-led.

Smith was first off pit road after the second stage and took the lead from Berry, who stayed out after the stage, on a lap-77 restart.

Smith gave up the lead to pit during a lap-85 caution for Brandon Jones. Nemechek also was among the drivers who pitted during the caution.

On the restart that followed on lap 91, Cole Custer, who led 46 laps and won both 35-lap stages in the first half of the race, hit the wall with a flat tire.

Sheldon Creed and Allgaier were the top-two drivers in the running order after the two quick cautions. But, with newer tires, Nemechek and Smith got up to the top-two on lap 99. Nemechek and Smith traded the lead back-and-forth before the green-flag cycle of stops.

Custer claimed his first stage win after taking the lead from Hill just before a lap 27 caution for Gray Gaulding.

Hill started on the pole after rain forced the cancellation of qualifying Saturday, but he lost the lead to Nemechek on the opening lap.

While Nemechek led a group of 11 cars that stayed out during a lap-15 competition caution, Hill pitted and restarted outside the top-10. With new tires, Hill got up to second on the lap-20 restart and took the lead on the next lap.

Allgaier, Jeremy Clements and Mayer stayed out after the first stage, but Custer, on new tires, retook the lead on the lap-42 restart.

Allgaier made an unscheduled green-flag pit stop for a vibration on lap-54, but by taking new tires, he was back up to sixth by the end of stage two.

The yellow flag waved twice in the second stage — for Creed on lap 44 and Berry on lap 62.

Hill finished the race in the sixth position, Riley Herbst was seventh, Dillon eighth, Brett Moffitt ninth, and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top-10.