NASCAR Xfinity: John Hunter Nemechek,Ryan Truex join JGR for 2023

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek and Ryan Truex have returned to Joe Gibbs Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2023. John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 20 full-time. Truex will drive the No. 19 Toyota in six races next season.

JGR didn’t race the No. 20 in 2022. Its return for 2023 replaces the No. 54 raced by champion Ty Gibbs. Gibbs has moved to the NASCAR Cup Series for next season.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to get back to competing full time in the Xfinity Series,” Nemechek said. “JGR is a group that I know I can win with after getting that win at Texas in 2021. I’m excited to get to work on the 2023 season so we can go out and win some races and compete for a championship.”



Nemechek has contested 16 Xfinity Series races the last two seasons, six of them for JGR. Those six races include a win at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in 2021. In all, Nemechek has 67-career Xfinity Series starts since 2018, resulting in two wins.



Nemechek also has NASCAR Cup and Truck series experience. He is a 13-time winner in the Truck Series, including two wins in 2022.

Ben Beshore will be Nemechek’s crew chief next season.

The No. 19 seat was vacated after the 2022 season with Brandon Jones’ move to JR Motorsports. Other drivers of the car will be announced later. Jason Ratcliff will be crew chief.

“I am thrilled to be behind the wheel of the No. 19 for a few races next season,” said Truex. “It was fun to run well with the team this past year. I appreciate the opportunity to race for JGR again next year. I think we can build from what we learned this year and get some solid runs in.”



Truex has 84-career Xfinity Series starts, resulting five top-five finishes. He raced part-time for JGR in 2011 and 2012 and, again, in 2022. He raced full-time in the series for Kaulig Racing in 2018.



Three of Truex’s top-five finishes, to date, came with Joe Gibbs Racing, including a second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last season.



JGR already announced Sammy Smith as driver of the No. 18 Xfinity Series entry for 2023.



