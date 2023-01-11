NASCAR Xfinity: Jordan Anderson Racing expands

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 16: Myatt Snider, driver of the #31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet, and Trevor Bayne, driver of the #18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Jordan Anderson Racing is expanding to a two-car operation in 2023. Jeb Burton will drive the team’s No. 27 entry and Parker Retzlaff the No. 31.

“Expanding to two full-time Xfinity Series cars was always a goal of ours internally, and seeing it come to life with Parker, Jeb and so many great people behind the scenes has us all equally excited,” team owner Jordan Anderson said.

Myatt Snider drove the team’s lone entry, the No. 31, last season, posting one top-five and four top-10 finishes in 33 races. He is no longer with the team.

The 2023 season will be Retzlaff’s first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. He contested nine Xfinity races last season for RSS Racing and Our Motorsports, posting a best finish of 10th at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



Burton has 109 races of Xfinity Series experience with a win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2021 with Kaulig Racing and 13-career top-fives. He drove for Our Motorsports in 2022.



