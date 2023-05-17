NASCAR Xfinity: Jordan Taylor plans debut at Portland

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jordan Taylor plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut June 3 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway as driver at the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

“I am really pumped to make my first Xfinity Series start with Kaulig Racing, a team that has shown it can dominate at road courses,” Taylor said. “I’ve been fortunate in my racing career to compete at so many different tracks, and I’m looking forward to checking Portland off my list.”

Kaulig Racing won at Portland last year with A.J. Allmendinger behind the wheel of its No. 16 entry.

Taylor has one NASCAR national-level start in the Cup Series. He substituted for the injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, earlier this season. He finished 24th.

Taylor has wins on several road courses in several sports-car racing series, including the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series, American Le Mans Series and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He also has championships in the NASCAR Rolex Grand-Am Sports Car Series in 2013 and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2020 and 2021.

“Matt Kaulig and I are super excited to have Jordan in the No. 10 car for Portland”, Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice said. “Adding another driver with this much road-course expertise will be a lot of fun. Jordan impressed a lot of people in his first NASCAR start at COTA, and I can’t wait to see what he will do in his first Xfinity Series start.”

Kaulig Racing has put several drivers behind the wheel of its No. 10 this year. Pre-season plans had Landon Cassill in the car full-time for 2023, but sponsorship issues changed those plans.

