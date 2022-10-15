NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry leads JRM 1-2-3 at Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Berry repeated as Alsco Uniforms 302 winner Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and led a JR Motorsports top-three with Las Vegas native Noah Gragson in second and Justin Allgaier in third.

The win was Berry’s third of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season and made him the first driver to clinch a berth in next month’s championship four at Phoenix Raceway.

“We’ve had a tough couple weeks, couple months, but we knew that we could do this if we were at our best,” Berry said “I can’t even put into words what this means. When we sat down at the beginning of this year, we knew this was going to be an opportunity for me. My goal is to make the championship four. I think if you do that, it’s a successful year, and I can’t believe we came here, locked ourselves in.”

The JRM duo of Berry and Gragson combined to lead most of the second half of the 201-lap race. In all, Gragson led a race-high 87 laps and Berry 65. Berry took his final lead from A.J. Allmendinger with 32 laps to go. A few laps later, Allmendinger made an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel.

As a result of the stop, Allmendinger finished 22nd, making him the only playoff driver outside the top-10 at the checkered flag.

“It’s just the way it goes,” Allmendinger said. “Everybody is trying hard. We win and lose as a team. It’s frustrating, so we’ve just got to move on. We’ve got to go with the mindset to just go out and win.”

Berry first took the lead from Brandon Jones on lap 101 and ran up front for 31 laps before losing the lead to Gragson. Gragson gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 145 but cycled back to the lead on lap 149 with Ty Gibbs in second.

The only caution for an on-track incident came for playoff driver Jones with 40 laps remaining. Landon Cassill stayed out during the caution to inherit the lead, but Allmendinger took the lead when the race restarted with 35 laps to go.

Gibbs won the first 45-lap stage by nearly five seconds over Austin Hill after taking the lead from Gragson on lap 34. Allmendinger started on the pole and ran up front until losing the lead to Gragson on lap eight.

Gragson won the second 45-lap stage that ended at lap 90.

Gibbs was first off pit road between the two stages but fell outside the top-five on the lap-52 restart while Gragson took the lead. Gibbs soon recovered, though, moving back inside the top-three. He was in the second position by the end of the second stage.

Both Gragson and Gibbs lost positions on pit road after stage two while Hill and Jones were the first two out of the pits to restart in the top-two. Gragson and Gibbs, meanwhile, restarted third and fifth.

Jones took the lead on the lap-97 restart.

Gibbs finished Saturday’s race in the fourth position, and Trevor Bayne was the highest-finishing non-playoff driver in fifth after a pit-road penalty just before the halfway point of the race.

Playoff drivers Hill and Sam Mayer finished sixth and seventh. Daniel Hemric was eighth, Jones ninth, and Anthony Alfredo finished 10th.