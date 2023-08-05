NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry leads JRM front-row sweep at Michigan

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 04: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 LubeZone Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 04, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 37.985-second/189.549 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, Josh Berry claimed the pole for Saturday’s Cabo Wabo 250. Berry’s qualifying lap was the only one of the session under 38 seconds and over 189 mph and notched the driver his third-career pole, his second in the last three races.

“I’m just really proud of these guys on this No. 8 team; they’ve been working really hard,” Berry said. “I’m not going to lie, we let one get away two weeks ago and every single one of us have thought about it every day since then. We wanted to come here and finish what we started a couple weeks ago. Hats off to these guys and everybody at JR Motorsports. The cars are faster and driving better.”

Justin Allgaier qualified second to give JR Motorsports a front-row sweep of the Michigan starting grid. Three JRM drivers qualified in the first two rows with Sam Mayer qualifying fourth.

Austin Hill qualified third, and Ford driver Riley Herbst was fifth, the highest-qualifying non-Chevrolet driver.

Forty drivers were on the entry list for the 38-car Michigan race. Failing to make the event were Mason Massey and C.J. McLaughlin.