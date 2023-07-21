NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Berry on pole at Pocono

PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 03: Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Love The Drive Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway on June 03, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Berry claimed the pome for Saturday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 with a 53.587-second/167.951 mph lap in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Friday. It’s his second-career Xfinity pole but his first of 2023.

Daniel Hemric qualified second to start alongside Berry on the front row Saturday. Sheldon Creed qualified second, and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Connor Mosack and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-five in qualifying. A third JGR driver, Sammy Smith, qualified sixth.

Forty-one drivers entered Saturday’s 38-car race. Drivers failing to qualify included Dawson Cram, Timmy Hill and Stefan Parsons.