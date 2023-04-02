NASCAR Xfinity: Josh Williams receives waiver

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has granted a waiver to Josh Williams that will maintain his eligibility to contend for a 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff berth, despite missing the March 25 race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Drivers are required to attempt to qualify for all regular-season races to be playoff-eligible, unless a waiver is issued by NASCAR.

Williams missed the COTA race, because he was serving a one-race suspension issued by NASCAR for an incident the previous weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was told by NASCAR officials to park his car during the Atlanta race after debris fell off his car. Instead of driving his car to the garage area to park it there, he parked his car on the track at the start/finish line, climbed out of it and walked to the garage. He was told to report to the NASCAR hauler where he was spoken to by NASCAR officials after the race. His suspension was announced a few days later.

“After the release of NASCAR’s statement today about the penalty from Atlanta, I want to take this time to say THANK YOU!” a statement from Williams upon announcement of his suspension read. “I want to thank every one of my sponsors for their continued support: Alloy Employer Services; Call811.com; Coolray Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical; Star Brite; Star Tron; Sleep Well Inc.; General Formulations and Peg Leg Porker.

“Thank you to all of the fans for sticking by my side and showing love. I stand behind what I did, and I don’t regret any decision I made. I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them. I am not going anywhere anytime soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands.

“We will be back stronger than ever and ready to get the 92 DGM Racing team Chevy back up front!”

Williams, driver of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet, is 25th in the Xfinity Series driver standings and has never won in the series in 160 races. He has eight-career top-10s, six of them coming in 2020.

