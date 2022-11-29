NASCAR Xfinity: JR Motorsports changes up crew chief lineup

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: The crew members push the #7 The BRANDT Foundation Chevrolet, driven by Justin Allgaier on the grid during practice for the Event Name: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

JR Motorsports is making some changes to its crew chief lineup ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with the additions of Jim Pohlman and Mardy Lindley. Pohlman will be the crew chief on the No. 7 team of driver Justin Allgaier, and Lindley will work with Sam Mayer on the No. 1 team.

Pohlman’s pairing with Allgaier will be a reunion for crew chief and driver. Pohlman guided Allgaaier to the 2008 ARCA championship.

Lindley and Mayer also have worked together before, claiming championships in NASCAR K&N Pro in 2019 and the ARCA Menards Series in 2020. They also ran three NASCAR Truck Series races in 2019. Lindley comes to JRM from the Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the Truck Series where he won six races the last two seasons.

Jason Burdett, who was Allgaier’s crew chief, will move to JRM’s No. 9 team of Brandon Jones. Jones is moving to JR Motorsports from Joe Gibbs Racing to replace Noah Gragson in the No. 9.

Burdett has been with JRM for eight seasons, resulting in 18 wins and championship four appearances for Allgaier in five of the last seven seasons.

Taylor Moyer will be crew chief on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team after working with Mayer on the No. 1 team last season. Moyer has been a crew chief at JRM for four seasons, working with multiple drivers, including Berry, on the No. 8 team before moving to the No. 1 team ahead of the 2022 season. He and Berry won a race together at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2021.

“As successful as 2022 was for JR Motorsports, we’re always asking ourselves ‘how can we be better?’” JRM Director of Competition Mike Bumgarner said. “While we performed at a very high level this season, a tweak here or there can help push us even further. We were fortunate to bring in Jim and Mardy. Both have past success with their drivers and we expect that will aid in making a smooth transition.”

Bumgarner was Berry’s crew chief in 2022.

Three of JRM’s drivers (Allgaier, Gragson and Berry) made the championship four of last season’s playoffs.

