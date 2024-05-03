NASCAR Xfinity: JR Motorsports crew chief fined after Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR only issued one penalty after the NASCAR race weekend at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway that included races for the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series and culminated in the running of the Wurth 400 by the Cup Series on April 28.

After the BetRivers 200 Xfinity race on April 27, Andrew Overstreet, crew chief of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, was fined $5,000. The No. 88, driven by Carson Kvapil at Dover, had one lug nut loose or missing after the race.

Kvapil finished second in his second-career Xfinity Series race. The race was won by Ryan Truex.

