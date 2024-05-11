NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier dominates, wins at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier dominated the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday on the way to his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. It was his 24th-career Xfinity win and his 267th top-10 finish, breaking a record held by Kyle Busch for most-career Xfinity Series top-10 race finished. His wins tally matches car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tommy Houston for a three-way tie for 10th all-time.

“It means a lot,” Allgaier said. “Never thought the day would come when I could tie Dale Jr.”

Austin Hill finished second, and Cole Custer was third.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer finished fourth. Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier led a race-high 119 laps of the 147-lap race on his way to his third win at Darlington.

“We’ve had such a heck of a year,” Allgaier said. “We’ve led a lot a laps and just couldn’t get it done.”

Allgaier won the first of two 45-lap stages after taking the lead from Hill on a lap-26 restart from a lap-20 competition caution. NASCAR scheduled the caution after rain forced the cancellation of practice snd qualifying Saturday.

Hill was second at the end of stage one.

Custer started on the pole and was the leader at the competition caution, but a slow pit stop because of a problem changing the left-front tire and an extra pit stop to tighten left-rear lug nuts mired him back in the field for the restart.

“It was really tough to keep the tires under it,” Custer said. “You had to really be patient the first few laps, but I’m just frustrated. We had such a fast car with a three-second lead before that comp yellow and just lost our track position. That happens on pit road. That’s part of it, but it’s frustrating. We’ve been so fast and just haven’t had everything go right. Our guys are doing such a great job bringing fast cars to the race track. Our pit stops are awesome, but we just need everything to go right, because once we got back in traffic l, we just didn’t adjust on it, probably, how we needed to. It took us until the end of the race to get it back to where we needed it to be, but I can’t thank Haas Automation and Gene Haas and everybody at SHR for bringing such fast cars. I’m just so frustrated we’re not in victory lane, yet, but we’ll keep fighting.”

Hill and Allgaier were the first two drivers off pit road.

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron also had a problematic opening round. He started last and, then, hit the wall with a flat right-front tire on lap 11.

John Hunter Nemechek struggled through the opening stage without power steering. He pitted before pit road opened after stage one so his team could get to work on the car.

Allgaier also won stage two at lap 90 to complete a stage sweep. Hill was second.

Hill beat Allgaier off pit road after stage one, but on the lap-53 restart, Allgaier retook the lead and ran up front the rest of the stage.

More drivers — including Sammy Smith, Parker Kligerman and Ryan Ellis — reported issues with power steering. Kligerman still managed to run third at the end of the stage. He finished the race in the sixth position.

During the caution after stage two, A.J. Allmendinger lost power. After restarting the car, Allmendinger was outside the top-20 after running in the top-five.

The yellow flag waved only twice for on-track incidents, and both of those cautions came after lap 100. A lap-102 caution resulted from a Hailie Deegan shredded tire. The final caution came out on lap 123 when Parker Retzlaff lost some fluid on the track, and Kyle Sieg spun.

Riley Herbst finished seventh in Saturday’s race. Jesee Love finished eighth, Sheldon Creed ninth, and Brandon Jones was 10th.