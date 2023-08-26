NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier goes from back to front for Daytona win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Allgaier went from the basement to the penthouse, so to speak, in the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night. After starting in the back and serving a pass-through penalty at the beginning of the race because of an issue in inspection, he won after two overtimes extended the race from a 100-lap scheduled distance to 110 laps.

“I’ve been coming to this place for a long time,” Allgaier said. “I wanted to win here so bad, and we’ve been so close. We did all we needed to do.”

Sheldon Creed finished second for the second-consecutive race, 0.005 seconds behind Allgaier. Daniel Hemric finished third, and Parker Kligerman was fourth for his sixth-straight top-five finish. Cole Custer rounded out the top-five.

Trevor Bayne, in his first race of a three-race deal with Joe Gibbs Racing was the leader when he spun from contact from Austin Hill on lap 99. The result was a 12-car crash that sent the race into its first overtime.

Allgaier inherited the lead, and the race was sent into its second overtime by an eight-car crash on lap 104.

After pushing JGR teammate Sammy Smith by Creed and to the lead on lap 71, Bayne took the lead on lap 72. JR Motorsports teammates Sam Mayer and Allgaier led between laps 82 and 87 before Bayne retook the lead.

Bayne and Creed, then, traded the lead back-and-forth before Bayne retook the spot on lap 90. Two laps later, Jeb Burton spun, and Caesar Bacarella, Ryan Ellis and Justin Haley were collected.

Hill won the first 30-lap stage with Richard Childress Racing teammate Creed in second. The RCR duo also started the race on the front row with Hill as the pole sitter.

Hill dominated the opening stage. Smith took a brief lead on lap eight, but on lap 11, Hill retook the top spot.

The RCR duo were in reverse order at the end of the second stage with Creed taking the stage two win at lap 60. Creed first took the lead from Hill on lap 40.

After a 12-car crash involving Brandon Jones, Connor Mosack, Brett Moffitt, Allgaier, Kaz Grala, Custer and Josh Berry, among others, resulted in the first caution for an on-track incident on lap 42, Kligerman took the lead on lap 52.

“I just saw the replay. It kind of looked like the 78 (Anthony Alfredo) might have got loose on the bottom and got in the 9 (Jones),” Mosack said. “I was hoping they were going to go low. I was kind of committed to the top, there, and then, they came up in front of me. It is unfortunate; just didn’t really have anywhere to go. It is kind of just part of racing here. Thank you to Toyota, Sam Hunt Racing. The guys worked really hard on these cars. A rough couple of weeks for us, but I feel good about the rest of the year. We will head to Kansas.”

Bayne also led before Creed retook the lead on lap 58. Hill also led briefly on lap 58 before Creed took his stage-winning lead.

The JR Motorsports trio Mayer, Allgaier and Berry took fuel only after stage two to restart among the frontrunners, Mayer as the race leader. Creed, though, retook the lead on the lap 67 restart, and Hill joined his RCR teammate in second.

Parker Retzlaff and Ryan Sieg finished Friday night’s race in sixth and seventh after, like Allgaier, starting in the back and serving pass-through penalties because of an inspection issue. Anthony Alfredo finished eighth, Gray Gaulding ninth, and Haley was 10th.