NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier notches first JRM win of season

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 29: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Unilever Military DeCA RCPT Chevrolet, celebrates with the American flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After multiple postponements because of rain, the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race that was scheduled for a Saturday midday start concluded Monday night with Justin Allgaier taking the checkered flag. It was Allgaier’s first win of 2023 and JR Motorsports’ first win in the first 12 races of the season.

“We’ve not had a lack of speed this year, but tonight was the opposite; we had to go slow to go fast,” Allgaier said.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second, and Cole Custer was third. The top-three finishers stretched their fuel mileage, making their final pit stops during a lap-128 caution for a Sam Mayer spin, the only caution for an on-track incident in the 200-lap race.

“It was definitely tough to not push as hard you could, there, at the end and try to run Allgaier back down,” Nemechek said of his fuel-saving efforts and finishing 7.8 seconds behind Allgaier. “We raced each other really hard, really clean, some aero games for sure, but overall Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity 10G. I didn’t do us any favors by stuffing it in the fence before we had our whole rain delay earlier. Just hats off to all the guys – the effort at this Joe Gibbs Racing organization. If consistency is key to win the championship, we are pretty consistent. Just keep plugging on, and we will go click off some more wins.”

Other frontrunners pitted under green in the final 20 laps.

Nemechek was the leader when the yellow flag waved for Mayer and was the first of pit road. But Allgaier took the lead on the lap-135 restart. Nemechek retook the lead on lap 163, but Allgaier retook the position five laps later.

By the end of the race, Allgaier led a race-high 83 laps.

Ty Gibbs won the opening stage that ended at lap 45. He took the lead from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Nemechek when Nemechek made slight contact with the wall on lap 43.

Allgaier started on the pole when the race took its initial green flag Monday morning and led until a lap-20 competition caution. A slow pit stop during the caution resulted in Allgaier exiting pit road fifth while Nemechek was first out of the pits. Ryan Sieg stayed out, but lost several positions as Nemechek took the lead on the lap-30 restart.

The first caution also included a red flag for a heavy mist and fog.

Allgaier was third to the JGR duo of Gibbs and Nemechek at the end of stage one.

The red flag was displayed again for fog and mist on lap 48 while the race was still under caution for the end of the first stage. Rain intensified snd the resumption of the event was postponed until after the Coca-Cola 600 by the NASCAR Cup Series, also at CMS on Monday.

When the race resumed, Gibbs dominated the second 45-lap stage for a stage-two win at lap 90. Nemechek ran second to his teammate throughout the stage for a JGR one-two.

Nemechek was first off pit road after the second stage while Gibbs spent extra time in his pit box to fix a radio issue. Gibbs restarted 28th as the final driver on the lead lap.

Gibbs got back into the top-10 on lap 104. He finished the race fifth.

Austin Hill finished fourth. Finishing sixth through 10th were Parker Retzlaff, Jeb Burton, Carson Hocevar, Brandon Jones and Sammy Smith.