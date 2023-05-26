NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier on pole at Charlotte

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 11: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 hellowater Chevrolet, prepares to practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 11, 2023 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.806-second/181.172 mph lap around Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday, Justin Allgaier claimed the pole for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. The only lap of the qualifying session over 281 mph notched Allgaier’s eighth-career Xfinity pole but his first of 2023. It’s also his second pole at Charlotte.

Allgaier will share the front row of the starting grid for Saturday’s race with John Hunter Nemechek.

Nemechek’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and NASCAR Cup Series regular Ty Gibbs will start third and share the second row of the grid with Cole Custer.