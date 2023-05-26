NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier on pole at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT
With a 29.806-second/181.172 mph lap around Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying Friday, Justin Allgaier claimed the pole for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300. The only lap of the qualifying session over 281 mph notched Allgaier’s eighth-career Xfinity pole but his first of 2023. It’s also his second pole at Charlotte.
Allgaier will share the front row of the starting grid for Saturday’s race with John Hunter Nemechek.
Nemechek’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and NASCAR Cup Series regular Ty Gibbs will start third and share the second row of the grid with Cole Custer.