NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Allgaier wins at Bristol

Allgaier began the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs by with a win in the Food City 300 on Friday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, cementing his advancement to round two, or the round of eight. The Bristol win was Allgaier’s third race win of the season and came after a race-high 110 laps-led in the 300-lap race.

“This team has done such an amazing job at this race track since I started at JR Motorsports; we led a lot of laps, and the monkey was definitely on our back,” Allgaier said “I don’t know if this is shots fired for the playoffs, but it feels good going into the next two knowing we can have some fun.”

Daniel Hemric finished second, John Hunter Nemechek third, Cole Custer fourth after leading 109 laps, and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

Allgaier gave up the lead to pit for new tires during the sixth and final caution of the race that came out on lap 248 when Josh Bilicki spun from contact from Rajah Caruth.

Hemric inherited the lead with Allgaier’s pit stop, while Allgaier restarted outside the top-10. Allgaier raced up through the field to retake the lead on lap 288.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate and car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the leader and Allgaier third when the yellow flag waved for Joe Graf Jr. and Jeremy Clements on lap 184. Allgaier inherited the lead when he and Hemric were among a group of five drivers who stayed out during a lap-217 caution when Austin Hill hit the wall after contact from Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed. Earnhardt gave up the lead to pit during the caution.

Earnhardt’s race, his first of two planned Xfinity races this season, came to a premature end when his car caught fire and his cockpit filled with smoke. He headed for pit road on lap 271 and climbed from his car with s burned heel and firesuit.

“I’ve got a hole in my pants,” Earnhardt said. “I saw some smoke in the car and smelled it and thought, ‘Hopefully that’s not me,’ but that last lap, I saw a big fireball in the car and I felt it, obviously; my uniform was burning up. I was like, ‘I can’t keep going. I’ve got to stop.’ I hate it. We were going to finish in the top-10, top-five, had a shot at winning it if the car was running good at the end.”

Custer won the first 85-lap stage after starting on the pole and dominating the stage, leading all 85 laps.

Allgaier and JRM teammate Brandon Jones were second and third at the end of the first stage.

Allgaier won stage two under caution at lap 170. The crash on lap 167 that resulted in the third caution of the race involved three of Allgaier’s teammates — Jones, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry. The crash started with Mayer and Berry getting together. Ryan Sieg also was collected.

Earnhardt was fourth at the end of the stage after pitting for tires during a lap-147 caution for a Joe Graf Jr. spin.

The caution came soon after Parker Kligerman headed to the garage for a wheel-bearing issue.

Allgaier took the lead from Custer on lap 109 and led the remainder of stage two. Custer was second at the end of the stage.

Pit strategies split during the Graf caution with Allgaier, Custer and others staying out. Drivers who stayed out during that caution pitted at the end of the stage, and Earnhardt inherited the lead.

Allgaier restarted sixth. Hill was the first on new tires in fifth.

Finishing sixth through 10th in the Food City 300 were Sieg, Trevor Bayne, Riley Herbst, Sammy Smith and Kaz Grala.