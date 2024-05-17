NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Bonsignore plans debut with JGR

Justin Bonsignore, driver of the No. 51 Coastal Fiber Modified,

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut June 22 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He’ll drive the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

“Having the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire is truly the chance of a lifetime,” Bonsignore said. “I love driving modifieds, and that will always be my home, where we hope to win many more races and championships. But having the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with such an established, winning organization like Joe Gibbs Racing is such an exciting chance on this national stage.”

In 25 modified races at New Hampshire, Bonsignore has three wins, two of those in points-paying events, and 10 top-five finishes.

“We’re thrilled to have Justin in our car at New Hampshire,” JGR Executive Vice President of NASCAR Xfinity Series/Development Steve DeSouza said. “He’s a driver with a rich short-track racing resume and represents the heart of modified racing in the northeast. To put him in one of our cars at a track that he’s built a legacy at is going to be a lot of fun for us, and even more so for the fans.”



Bonsignore has three Whelen Modified championships in 2018, 2020 and 2021 and 41 wins, putting him at fourth on the series all-time wins list. He has a win and is second in the points standings, four races into the 2024 season.



