NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley climbs into No. 10

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 18: NASCAR driver Justin Haley poses for a photo during NASCAR Production Days at Clutch Studios on January 18, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Haley is assuming some of the driving duties of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. Landon Cassill originally expected to drive the car full-time in 2023 but has had to scale back to part-time because of sponsorship issues.

Haley’s first race in the car will be the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18.

Multiple drivers including Cassill and Haley will drive the car throughout the season, as plans still have the car running the full schedule.

Cassill drove the No. 10 to five top-fives and 12 top-10 finishes in the 2022 Xfinity Series season, his first with Kaulig Racing.

Haley’s regular gig is driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet for Kaulig in the NASCAR Cup Series. This season will be Haley’s second with Kaulig Racing at the Cup Series level after a move from Spire Motorsports, but he has been with Kaulig’s Xfinity program since 2019.

