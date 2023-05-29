NASCAR Xfinity: Justin Haley replaces Kyle Busch

By AMANDA VINCENT

With rain at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway over the weekend creating a NASCAR doubleheader at the track Monday, Kyle Busch has scrapped plans to contest the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race as driver of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. Busch cited a desire to focus on his efforts behind the wheel of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, his regular gig, in the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Instead, Justin Haley will drive the No. 10 entry in the Xfinity race Monday. That move will make Haley a double-duty driver, as he regularly drives the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevy in the Cup Series.

Haley will have to drop to the back for the start of the Xfinity race because of the driver change.

The Alsco 300 originally was scheduled for a Saturday midday start and the Coca-Cola 600 a Sunday evening green flag. But rain prohibited all track activity at Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday. As a result, Cup Series practice and qualifying were cancelled Saturday, putting Byron on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 per a formula in the rule book.

The Xfinity Series was able to practice and qualify Friday, and Justin Allgaier won the pole for the Alsco Uniforms 300. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also was able to race at Charlotte on Friday night. Ben Rhodes won the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race for the Truck Series.

Haley will be one of two drivers pulling double-duty Monday. Ty Gibbs will stick to his plan to run both races for Joe Gibbs Racing.

