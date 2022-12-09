NASCAR Xfinity: Kaz Grala, Connor Mosack drive for Sam Hunt Racing in 2023

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Kaz Grala, driver of the #50 Pit Viper Sunglasses Chevrolet, reacts after the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaz Grala and Connor Mosack have been named by Sam Hunt Racing as drivers for the team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. Grala will drive the No. 26 Totota full-time with Allen Hart as crew chief. Mosack will drive the No. 24 in 20 races with Kris Bowen as crew chief.

Other driver(s) of the No. 24 will be announced later.

“I’ve scratched and clawed for each opportunity over the past several seasons, and while it hasn’t been easy, it’s made me appreciate this sport and its difficulty more than I ever could if things had been easy,” Grala said. “I feel like everything has finally come together at the perfect time in my life with the right team around me to start that next chapter in my career.”

Grala has raced part-time in the Xfinity Series since 2018, but next season will be his first full-time opportunity. He contested 10 races last season with a best finish of fifth with Big Machine Racing at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. In 44-career Xfinity Series races, Grala has five top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes.

Grala also has seven NASCAR Cup Series and 48 NASCAR Truck Series races to his credit. He won a Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with GMS Racing in 2017.



Mosack’s first Xfinity Series race will be March 11 at Phoenix Raceway. That race will be his third-career series start after running two Xfinity races and two Truck Series races last season. He finished 15th for Sam Hunt Racing at Watkins Glen in 2022.



