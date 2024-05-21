NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch in third RCR car at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet, a third entry for Richard Childress Racing, in Saturday’s BetMGM 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be a teammate to RCR’s full-time drivers in the series — Austin Hill and Jesse Love.

The Charlotte race will be Busch’s first in the Xfinity Series this season and his first with RCR. He joined RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series program ahead of the 2023 season.

Busch, the 2009 Xfinity Series champion, is the series’ all-time winningest driver with 102 wins. He won all five Xfinity races he contested in 2021 with Joe Gibbs Racing. After not running any Xfinity races in 2022, he contested four races with Kaulig Racing last season with a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track.

Busch is 13th in the Cup Series driver standings, 13 races into the season. Three of his 63-career Cup Series came last season. He is winless, so far, this season with a best finish of third at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He has two top-fives and five top-10s, so far, in 2024.

