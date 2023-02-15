NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Busch joins Kaulig Racing lineup

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch didn’t plan on racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after the 2021 season after notching his 100th win in the series that year. But plans change, and Busch has been added to the driver lineup of the No. 10 Kaulig Chevrolet. The driver roster for the No. 10 also includes Busch’s fellow-Cup Series drivers Austin Dillon, Busch’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, and Kaulig Racing Cup Series teammate Justin Haley and A.J. Allmendinger.

“I’m looking forward to having some fun in the Xfinity Series again,” Busch said. “What Matt Kaulig (team owner) and Chris Rice (Kaulig Racing President) have built in just a few short years at Kaulig Racing is impressive, and with the team’s alliance with Richard Childress Racing, this made for an easy decision to be back competing in a series that I’ve had success in over the years.”

Landon Cassill originally was slated to drive the No. 10 full-time in 2023, but a sponsorship has since put a wrinkle in that plan. Kaulig still has full-time drivers for its other two Xfinity Series entries — Daniel Hemric in the No. 11 and Chandler Smith in the No. 16.

Cassill posted five top-five finishes in the No. 10 last year, including a best finish of second at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Busch, a Las Vegas native, will drive the No. 10 at his home tack of Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, at Phoenix Raceway on March 11, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 19 and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 2.

Busch is the all-time wins leader in the Xfinity Series with 102 trips to victory lane, including all five of the series races he entered in 2021.

Haley will be the first up to drive the car, as he’ll contest the Xfinity season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18.

Dillon will take a turn in the car Feb. 25 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. He made five previous Xfinity starts for Kaulig in the No. 10 between 2018 and 2019, posting a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas in 2019.

Allmendinger is first scheduled to drive the car at March 25 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Allmendinger competed full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing the last two seasons, winning five races in each of those seasons.

