NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson joins Kaulig for Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson has been added to the driver roster of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will drive the car in the Xfinity race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 13. He’ll be sponsored by HendrickCars.com, one of the companies owned by his NASCAR Cup Series car owner, Rick Hendrick.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com,” Larson said. “Darlington is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year, too, so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Landon Cassill was expected to drive the No. 10 entry full-time this season, but sponsorship issues took Cassill out of the car. Drivers of the No. 10 through the first nine races of the 2023 Xfinity Series season, so far, have included other Cup Series drivers such as Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Kaulig drivers in the Cup Series, A.J. Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Larson has 13 Xfinity race wins in 111 starts, including one last year at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. He contested three Xfinity Series races last year, his first races in the series since 2018, including Darlington. This year’s Darlington race will be his first Xfinity race of 2023. He finished fifth there last year.

