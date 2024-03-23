NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson on pole at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is pulling double-duty at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend, also taking on NASCAR Xfinity Series competition. He’ll start from the pole for the Focused Health 250 Xfinity Series race Saturday after posting a 132.076-second/92.946 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Friday.

Shane van Gisbergen will start alongside Larson on the front row for the Xfinity race at COTA.

“It’s a handful, that’s for sure,” Larson said. “I was expecting these Xfinity cars to have a little more grip, but it was tough. There’s really lot of tough competitors out there. SVG probably still has a ways to learn on the car and he was still second-quick. It should be fun.”

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Cup regular Ty Gibbs and Chandler Smith, swept second-row positions on the race starting grid by qualifying third and fourth. A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five in the final round of qualifying.

Friday’s qualifying session for the first road-course race of the season included two groups of qualifiers in round one with the top-five cars in each group advancing to round two to determine the starting order of the top-19. Larson, like in the final round, led round one with a 132.374-second/92.737 mph lap.

Larson was among the first group to make round-one qualifying laps. Van Gisbergen led the second group with a 132.754-second/92.472 mph lap in the opening round. Van Gisbergen was the only driver in the second group to run a lap under 133 seconds in round one.

Sage Karam qualified sixth, Sheldon Creed seventh and Cole Custer eighth.

Daniel Hemric qualified Josh Williams’ Kaulig Racing entry ninth. Williams is on baby watch but is expected to race the car Saturday. He’ll have to drop to the back for the start of the race because of the driver change.

Sam Mayer qualified 10th.