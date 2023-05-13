NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson wins at Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 13, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A side-by-side, physical battle between John Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Larson on the final lap of the Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday ended with Larson taking the checkered flag for the win and Nemechek spinning and crossing the start/finish line sideways for a fifth-place finish.

“This feels good, and it was in exciting fashion there at the end,” Larson said. “We had a really, really good car the whole race, and I made a mistake and sped on pit road. We knew we’d have time to get back to the front if we got a caution.”

VIDEO: Kyle Larson talks about Darlington win

Nemechek led a race-high 57 laps, most of them coming in the final 60 laps of the 147-lap race. He had a three-second lead on then-second-place driver Justin Allgaier when the yellow flag waved for the ninth time for debris on lap 126.

“We had a really fast GR Supra all day,” Nemechek said. “The pit crew was awesome, executed well on pit road all day. The strategy was great. Had a really fast race car and battling with one of the best in the sport in my opinion, Kyle Larson. It was a really great day. We will continue to work hard and continue to bring fast cars to the race track. Just disappointed a little bit from the standpoint of how that ended up, there. Overall, we gave it a shot and still had a shot to win off of turn four. Fast car, top-five to show for it when it probably should have been victory lane or second. Hats off to all the guys at Toyota, TRD, Pye Barker Fire and Safety for what they do and this opportunity at Joe Gibbs Racing. We will win a lot more races, I guarantee you that.”

A 10th and final caution came out for Kyle Sieg with 11 laps to go. Larson took second from Allgaier on the final restart with seven laps remaining.

Larson had to race from the back to the front in the final third of the race after a pit-road speeding penalty just before lap 100.

“We were picking cars off pretty fast; got to sixth before the last round of pit stops, there,” Larson said. “The lane selections really worked out for me. I could really work that line in (turns) one and two.”

Allgaier finished second. He also overcame a speeding penalty, but his came earlier in the race after stage one.

Cole Custer finished third, and Austin Hill was fourth.

Larson won the first 45-lap stage after taking the lead on a restart with two laps to go in the stage.

Sam Mayer led most of the opening stage but gave up the position to pit during a lap-39 caution for a Jeb Burton spin. Mayer lost a few positions on pit road and was fifth at the end of the stage.

Jeremy Clements stayed out during the Burton caution and was the leader for the restart but fell back on older tires.

The first caution of the race came on lap four for a Sammy Smith spin resulting from contact with Riley Herbst. When the race restarted on lap eight, Mayer took the lead from pole sitter Nemechek.

Nemechek won the second 45-lap stage at lap- 90 in a side-by-side battle with Larson in the final feet of the stage after Larson led throughout stage two.

The yellow flag waved four times in the second stage, including a 15-car crash on a lap 67 restart. Frontrunners Mayer and Nemechek were among drivers who sustained minor damage in the crash but were able to continue near the front. Others involved included Richard Childress Racing teammates Sheldon Creed and Hill, Daniel Hemric, Ryan Truex, Brandon Jones, Clements, Corey Heim, Parker Kligerman, Carson Hocevar and Chandler Smith. It wad the biggest crash in an Xfinity Series race since 2019, according to NASCAR on FOX.

Mayer was fourth at the end of stage two, one position behind JR Motorsports teammate Allgaier. Mayer, though, made an unscheduled pit stop from the top-five because of a flat tire with 30 laps remaining.

Nemechek was first off pit road after the second stage but restarted second to Hocevar, who stayed out. Nemechek retook the lead on the restart with 49 laps to go.

Hocevar finished sixth Saturday. Josh Berry was seventh, Mayer eighth, Kaz Grala ninth, and Heim rounded out the top-10.