NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson wins in overtime at COTA

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson took the lead on the final lap of the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Saturday and claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series race win.

Austin Hill finished second, John Hunter Nemechek was third, Cole Custer fourth, and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top-five.

Kaulig Racing teammates A.J. Allmeninger and Shane van Gisbergen combined to dominate the race that was scheduled for 46 laps but extended to a 50-lap distance by two overtime restarts. The teammates each led 20 laps. Allmendinger finished 10th. Van Gisbergen took the checkered flag second but was penalized 30 seconds for short-cutting a corner in the second overtime. As a result, he was credited with a 27th-place finish.

“Austin got me in turn one. I was trying to get him back,” van Gisbergen said. “Once I got into Austin, it just wouldn’t turn. I gave it a good shot, but it just didn’t crack.”

The two overtime restarts came out of the only two cautions of the race for on-track incidents — for Ed Jones on lap 43 and for an incident involving Riley Herbst, Ryan Ellis, Leland Honeyman and Daniil Kvyat on lap 46.

Allmendinger, Larson and van Gisbergen were top-three before van Gisbergen took second from Larson on lap 35 and the lead from Allmendinger on lap 38. After losing positions to van Gisbergen, both Allmendinger and Larson reported flat-spotted tires.

Larson fell to fifth by the Jones caution and pitted for new tires during the yellow flag. Allmendinger stayed out and restarted second to his teammate.

Allmendinger was penalized for short-cutting turn six after the first overtime restart. Van Gisbergen remained in the lead for the second overtime restart.

Hill took the lead on the final restart. Larson also got by van Gisbergen for second and, then, took the lead from Hill on the final lap.

“I knew (Hill) shoved (van Gisbergen), and he was really good, so I knew (van Gisbergen) was going to get back to him, and when he did, it opened the door,” Larson said. “It was wild. I don’t think I’ve ever won a race that way; it feels like I’m always the guy getting shoved out of the way and losing.”

Kligerman won the 14-lap opening stage with pit strategy. He stayed out until stage-end while previous frontrunners opted to pit under green late in the stage.

Several drivers slated to start the race up front, including pole sitter Larson and Ty Gibbs, had to drop to the back for the green flag because of unapproved adjustments. Van Gisbergen and Allmendinger, instead, were up front for the start.

The Kaulig duo pulled away early with van Gisbergen as the leader and Allmendinger in second. Allmendinger took the lead from his teammate on lap 10.

On lap 12, Allmendinger and van Gisbergan gave up the top-two positions to pit.

Herbst won the 16-lap second stage at lap 30. Brandon Jones was the leader at stage-end, but he was penalized for short-cutting turn five on the last lap of the stage. Like stage-one winner Kligerman, Jones and Herbst stayed out while previous frontrunners pitted under green late in stage two.

Allmendinger dominated the second stage after cycling back up to the lead when initial pit stops were completed after the first stage.

Van Gisbergen was second to his teammate to restart for stage two, but on the restart, he lost a few positions.

Van Gisbergen got by Larson for second just before the Kaulig duo of Allmendinger and van Gisbergen gave up the top-two spots to pit on lap 28.

Allmendinger was the leader, again, upon the completion of pit stops after stage two. Van Gisbergen was third, but he took second from Larson on the lap-35 restart.

Other top-10 race finishers included Jesse Love in sixth, Austin Green in seventh, Chandler Smith eighth and Sam Mayer in ninth.