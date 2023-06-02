NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Larson’s crew boycotts Darlington victory lane

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 13: Kyle Larson, driver of the #10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 13, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson won the Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway from behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet on May 13, the party celebrating in victory lane wasn’t quite as big as normal.

Larson’s pit crew for the race boycotted the victory-lane celebration. That pit crew also services Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in the Cup Series.

Larson and Chastain had on-track tangles in multiple Cup races leading up to the Xfinity race at Darlington. On May 1 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, Larson displayed a hand gesture to Chastain’s pit crew (Larson’s Xfinity crew at Darlington).

