NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Weatherman joins JD Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Weatherman has been announced as the driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, replacing Garrett Smithley. A press release from the race team Thursday stated Weatherman may drive the car for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“Garrett has been an important part of this team and what it’s been able to do over the years,” JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said. “We appreciate the input he has had, the strength and smarts he’s shown on the racetrack and the network of people and sponsors he’s brought along. We wish him only the best.”

Weatherman has 92-career Xfinity Series starts with eight, so far, this season with multiple teams. He has three-career top-10 finishes, including two last season.

Weatherman also has 11-career NASCAR Cup Series starts, the two most recent in 2019.

“We’re confident we’ll have a good run Saturday at Nashville with Kyle,” Davis said. “This is a change as we look forward to the second half of the season, and we’re hoping this will work out for the best for all involved. This series only gets tougher, and we’re putting everything together to give the 4 team their best shot.”

