NASCAR Xfinity: Kyle Weatherman to miss practice, qualifying at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaden Honeycutt will drive the No. 91 DGM Racing entry in NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway today in place of Kyle Weatherman. The Xfinity Series races tomorrow at Darlington.

“Due to a family emergency I will not be participating in today’s on track activities,” Weatherman (@KyleWeatherman) announced on X.

No matter Honeycutt’s result in qualifying, Weatherman will have to start the race in the back Saturday because of the driver change.

Honeycutt has two-career Xfinity starts to his credit, including earlier this season at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. He wualified 18th for that race and finished 23rd in a No. 92 DGM car.

Weatherman, a full-time driver for DGM Racing, has a best finish of eighth (at Dover) through the first 10 races of the season. He is 25th in the driver points standings.

