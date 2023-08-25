NASCAR Xfinity: Larry McReynolds returns to Daytona with son-in-law

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legendary NASCAR crew chief Larry McReynolds is returning to a pit box for Friday night’s Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. He’ll be the crew chief for son-in-law Jordan Anderson on the No. 27 team, a third entry for the team also owned by Anderson. The race will be Anderson’s first as a driver in the Xfinity Series since 2021 and his first in any NASCAR Series since he suffered burns in a fiery crash in a NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last year.

Friday’s race at Daytona will be McReynolds second as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series. He guided Jeffrey Earnhardt to a second-place finish for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last year.

The rest of McReynolds’ NASCAR national-level experience came in the NASCAR Cup Series between 1982 and 2000. He won 23 times in 471 races, including the 1998 Daytona 500 with Dale Earnhardt as driver. Eleven of McReynolds’ wins came with Davey Allison as driver of the iconic No. 28 Robert Yates Racing Ford. He also won races with Ernie Irvan, among others.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.