NASCAR Xfinity: Leland Honeyman Jr. to run partial schedule with Alpha Prime

By AMANDA VINCENT

Leland Honeyman Jr. will run a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in the No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet in 2023. His schedule hadn’t yet been announced.

Honeyman, who turns 18 in late February, has one NASCAR national-series start to his credit. He finished 29th in a NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for Young’s Motorsports last season.

Honeyman ran the full seven-race ARCA Menards Series East schedule in 2023, notching three top-fives and five top-10 finishes on his way to finishing the season third in the driver standings.

