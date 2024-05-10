NASCAR Xfinity: Matt DiBenedetto goes full-time

WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 27: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27, 2023 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Matt DiBenedetto is a full-time driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as of Saturday’s Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Viking Motorsports announced Thursday DiBenedetto will drive the No. 38 Ford, a satellite team of RSS Racing, for all the races remaining on the 2024 Xfinity Series schedule.

“We are very excited to have Matt join us for the remainder of the 2024 season and beyond,” said Viking Motorsports owner Don Sackett said. “His skill behind the wheel and his dedication to the sport make him an ideal fit for our team. We believe this partnership will not only elevate our performance on the track but also provide a platform for growth and success in the seasons to come.”



DiBenedetto has driven the No. 38 in five of the 10 Xfinity Series races, so far, this season. In those races, he has a best finish of eighth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“Two thousand twenty-four holds immense promise for Viking Motorsports, and having Matt lead the charge only amplifies our excitement,” Sackett said. “We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that lie ahead and are eager to share this journey with our dedicated fans, partners, and supporters.”

In all, DiBenedetto has contested 74 Xfinity Series races since 2009 and recorded three top-10 finishes. He contested a career-high 29 Xfinity races in 2014 with a best finish of 11th at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

DiBenedetto also has NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck series experience. He has nine top-fives and 31 top-10 finishes in 248-career Cup Series races. He has a win, three top-fives and 19 top-10s in 43-career Truck Series starts, including two top-fives and 12 top-10s in 20 Truck Series races last year.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.