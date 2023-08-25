NASCAR Xfinity: MBM Motorsports nixes Daytona plans

By AMANDA VINCENT

MBM Motorsports has backed out of its plans to run the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night. The team plans to return to action Sept. 2 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with Timmy Hill as driver of its No. 66 entry.

According to a series of social media posts from the race team, plans were to lease an engine from Roush Yates Engines. When a deal with the driver expected to race for the team fell through, the engine was leased by another team. By the time MBM found another driver, an engine was not available.

“MBM is disappointed to confirm we will not enter @DAYTONA,” a post on X (formerly Twitter — @MBMMotorsports). “Roush-Yates had a motor lined up for us with our original scheduled driver, but when that deal was canceled, the leased motor was moved to another customer.

“We received interest from several sponsored drivers last week, but engine availability is now extremely limited and it is too late to have another one built. We also explored potential partnerships with multiple other Xfinity teams, but those options have been exhausted.

“The good news is this: MBM will be back on-track @TooToughToTame, with @TimmyHillRacer set to return to the cockpit. Timmy had a stellar run going in his #56 truck here in May. We are excited to get him back for more @XfinityRacing. #NASCAR.”

