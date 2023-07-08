NASCAR Xfinity: MBM Motorsports withdraws from Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

MBM Motorsports announced Friday it has withdrawn its No. 66 team from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. As a result, Saturday’s race will be the first Xfinity race since 2015 without a Carl Long-owned entry.

Chad Finchum was scheduled to drive the car Atlanta. With the withdrawal, his deal with the team has been moved to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race July 15.

The team cited a lack of practice and no simulator time as reasons for the withdrawal. Also, if qualifying is cancelled because of weather, the No. 66 would not make the race.

“Several factors contributed to this decision,” a statement from the race team read. “Firstly, we do not have access to simulator time for our driver or our car. With no practice, we would have had to unload and nail our first lap on the track, wide-open, to qualify for the race. Secondly, weather has forced the cancelation of every qualifying session at the reconfigured Atlanta. Our points position means we would not make the field if this qualifying session were to be canceled. Thirdly, we face a lack of sponsorship. It is a significant expense to lease a plate engine, which is a near necessity with the current competitiveness of the Xfinity field. Only a few teams are left using the B-C engine plan.”

For the rest of the 2023 race season MBM plans to run partial schedules in the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup series.

