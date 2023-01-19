NASCAR Xfinity: Miguel Plaudo returns to JRM for road courses

By AMANDA VINCENT

Miguel Paludo has signed on to drive the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season at Circuit of the Americas on March 25, the inaugural road race in Chicago on July 1 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 12.

“To get Miguel back in the No. 88 BRANDT Chevrolet for JRM is really special as we celebrate our platinum anniversary,” President and CEO of sponsor Brandt Agricultural Products Rick Brandt said. “I’m extremely proud of our expansion into Brazil, and Miguel continues to be a key component in helping our organization grow. I can’t wait see him and Justin (Allgaier) out there for three events again this year. With the unveiling of Justin’s platinum scheme for Daytona and the return of Miguel, this is the start of what’s going to be a great year.”

The Brazilian driver is a seven-time champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup Series.

This year will mark the third season of Paludo running Xfinity Series road-course races for JRM. He has two top-10s in six races with the team. In all, Paludo has eight races of Xfinity Series experience, all on road courses.

Paludo also has 73 races of NASCAR Truck Series experience, including three full-time seasons between 2011 and 2013. He has eight top-fives and 25 top-10 finishes in the series.

