NASCAR Xfinity: Mike Shiplett reinstated, gets new job with RCR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress has named Mike Shiplett the Competition Director of its NASCAR Xfinity Series program, replacing Danny Lawrence. Lawrence has been moved to a position in which he’ll oversee RCR’s alliances in the series, according to NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass.

“RCR has a winning history in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and these promotions position our organization to continue delivering championship-caliber success for our drivers, fans, partners and alliance teams,” RCR Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said “We’d like to thank Danny Lawrence for his many years of service to RCR, and his efforts in developing young talent at all levels of our organization. Danny’s leadership is appreciated and will continue to be pivotal to our program. We’d also like to welcome Mike Shiplett to RCR. We’re looking forward to the knowledge and expertise he brings along.”

Shiplett is a former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief at Stewart-Haas Racing but was was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR last season after his driver, Cole Custer, moved over to help teammate Chase Briscoe in the race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in an alleged attempt to help Briscoe make the 2022 playoffs. Briscoe succeeded in making the playoffs last season.

NASCAR announced Shiplett’s reinstatement Tuesday.

Shiplett has experience as a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series with 24 wins in the Xfinity Series and one in the Cup Series. He won with Custer in the Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in 2020. Shiplett’s Xfinity wins tally included seven wins with Custer in 2019, Shiplett’s last season as an Xfinity Series crew chief.

“Mike Shiplett brings a wealth of experience to RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, and I’m excited to welcome him to our organization and looking forward to continuing our winning tradition at RCR,” Lawrence said.

