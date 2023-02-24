NASCAR Xfinity: Natalie Decker, C.J. McLaughlin join Emerling-Gase Motorsports stable

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 24: Natalie Decker, driver of the #23 Red Street Records Chevrolet, poses for photos on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Natalie Decker and C.J. McLaughlin have joined a driver lineup at Emerling-Gase Motorsports that also includes team owners Joey Gase and Patrick Emerling and Brad Perez for NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2023. They will drive part-time for the team that fields the No. 35 and No. 53 entries.

In the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, Gase drove the No. 53 to an 18th-place finish, and McLaughlin finished 31st in the No. 35.

Gase is scheduled to drive the No. 35 Saturday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., while McLaughlin pilots the No. 53.

Decker’s Xfinity Series schedule with the team has not been released. She has eight-career starts in the series with RSS Racing, Our Motorsports and MBM Motorsports. She posted a career-best finish of 24th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2021. She notched a best finish of 27th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in three Xfinity starts last season.

Decker also has 32-career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, resulting in a best finish of fifth at Daytona in 2020.

“Natalie is a great addition to our team,” Emerling said. “I remember back when she was a teenager competing in her super late (model) at New Smyrna Speedweeks and I was racing modified; she showed great talent. Needless to say, that’s why she’s here in our ARCA car at Daytona and a part of our NASCAR Xfinity Series team.”

Perez, meanwhile, is expected to run at least four races with the team. He ran two road-course races in the Xfinity Series for Emerling-Gase last season with a best finish of 20th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Perez also contested two Truck Series races last season, both on road courses, with a best finish of 20th at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

McLaughlin has signed on for 18 races with Emerling-Gase this year. After piloting the No. 35 at Daytona, he’s expected to be behind the wheel of the No. 53 for the rest of his races with the team.

Beyond the first two races at Daytona and Auto Club, McLaughlin’s 2023 schedule includes races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4, Phoenix Raceway on March 11, Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 22, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 29, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27, Nashville (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on June 24, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 5, Daytona on Aug. 25, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 15, Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 23, Las Vegas on Oct. 14 and Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4.

“Now, being able to race week after week will make a huge difference,” McLaughlin said. “It was tough being out of a car for a month and then having to shake the dust off in the 10 minutes of practice we have to try to qualify.”

McLaughlin has 31 races of Xfinity Series experience, most of them with RSS Racing. He has one-career top-10 — a 10th at Texas last year with RSS.

McLaughlin also has five-career starts in the Truck Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).