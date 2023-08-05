NASCAR Xfinity: Nemechek notches 200th win for JGR

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 05: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #20 Mobil 1 Toyota, celebrates with a flag in honor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s 200th NASCAR Xfinity Series win after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek claimed his NASCAR Xfinity Series-leading fifth win of the season Saturday in the Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway. It also was the 200th series win for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s definitely special,” Nemechek said. “Being able to win so many races for JGR in Xfinity Series, I’m just the lucky guy that gets to hold the wheel of these fast Toyota GR Supras every single weekend. Super thankful, super grateful. All the glory to God. Getting 200 is sweet. We’ve been joking about it for the past few weeks, and after the past couple of weeks that we’ve had, we’ve definitely needed to rebound. This is a great rebound.”

JGR and JR Motorsports drivers occupied the top-five positions of the finishing order. JRM drivers Josh Berry and Brandon Jones waged a battle for second in the closing laps with Berry finishing in the position. Their teammate Sam Mayer finished fifth.

Nemechek’s teammate Ty Gibbs finished fourth.

Nemechek led a race-high 65 laps of the 125-lap race. He gave up the lead to pig under green on lap 98 but cycled back to the lead for the final time on lap 103.

The yellow flag waved seven times in the race, the final time on lap 112 for Patrick Emerling.

JRM driver Justin Allgaier won the first of two 30-lap stages after taking the lead from pole sitter and teammate Berry on lap one. Berry was second at the end of the stage for a JRM one-two.

The yellow flag waved three times in the opening stage, including a lap-10 caution for an incident involving three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — Sammy Smith, Nemechek and Gibbs. Carson Hocevar and Mason Maggio also were involved.

“I have to apologize to Ty and the 19 team,” Nemechek said. “I didn’t mean to get into him. I’m the one that has been preaching about teammates. It was my fault. I put him in a bad aero spot. It looked like he got loose, and then, I couldn’t check up. Just chain reaction type of events, but it is my fault. I take the blame for that. We will move on from it. Him and I will have a discussion about it.”

Maggio, then, brought out the third caution on lap 18. The first caution flag waved for a Kaz Grala spin on lap four.

Nemechek won stage two at lap 60 after passing Gibbs for the position on lap lap 54. Allgaier got by Gibbs on lap 58 to end the stage in second.

Gibbs and Nemechek, along with Kaz Grala pitted for fuel during the lap-18 caution and, then, stayed out after stage one.

The second stage included a caution for Connor Mosack on lap 38. Mosack hit the wall as a result of contact from Joe Graf Jr.

Nemechek maintained his lead on pit road after stage two while Allgaier spun from contact from Gibbs in the pits. Allgaier’s pit-road struggles continued when he was penalized for a pit-crew member going over the wall too soon during a late-race cycle of green-flag pit stops.

Allgaier finished the race in the 14th position.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Riley Herbst, Ross Chastain, Parker Kligerman, Parker Retzlaff and Jeb Burton.