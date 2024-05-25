NASCAR Xfinity: New tires get Chase Elliott to Charlotte win

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 20: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, prepares to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 20, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2024 led to a win Saturday in the BetMGM 300 at NASCAR’s home track of Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It was his sixth-career win in the series but his first since 2016.

Three JR Motorsports drivers finished in the top-five with Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer in second through fourth. Mayer led a race-high 44 laps. Remaining JRM driver Justin Allgaier finished 33rd after crashing from the lead on lap 177 because of contact with Ty Gibbs.

A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five.

Elliott started the race 30th. Through pit strategy, he was one of only three drivers with a set of new tires left when the yellow flag waved for Ryan Ellis on lap 170.

“Greg (Ives, crew chief) made a good call,” Elliottsaid. “I think, ultimately, that’s what won us the race.”

Elliott, Mayer and Shane van Gisbergen took their last new tires while everyone else took scuffs. Allgaier took the lead on the restart. Then, Mayer was the leader and Elliott second after Allgaier’s crash.

With his newer tires, Elliott took the lead on the lap 183 restart.

The yellow flag waved one more time in the 200-lap race. Contact back-and-forth between Cole Custer and Austin Hill led to both wrecking on lap 185.

“He put me in the fence off four, and then, we hit on the frontstretch, because I was gonna go pinch him down, and he decided to try and go up and side-draft me, and then, we hit again. And then, I don’t know if he blew a tire into one or what happened into one, but then, he tried to kill me on the backstretch and just held it full-throttle until he wrecked our car and killed the rear clip,” Custer said. “I slapped my head against the back of the headrest. I don’t know. I know it was hard racing, but at the end of the day, I don’t like getting intentionally wrecked and killing the front and rear clip on our race car. It’s just ridiculous. If he wants to drive like a pissed off teenager, it’s just ridiculous. I’ve said enough.”

Kyle Busch took the lead from Jesse Love on lap 109, just before a caution for a Kyle Sieg spin. Some drivers pitted, but the frontrunners, including Busch and Love, stayed out.

Mayer took the lead from Busch on lap 127. Mayer, then, gave up the lead to pit during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 148. Busch potted on lap 150.

Before Sieg made his green-flag stop, Mayer and Ty Gibbs passed Sieg for first and second on lap 156.

Allgaier led 40 laps throughout the race. He won the first 45-lap stage after taking the lead from Gibbs on lap 42. Gibbs and Busch were second and third at the end of the stage.

Gibbs started on the pole. He lost the lead to fellow-front-row-starter Busch on lap 22.

Gibbs got off pit road ahead of Busch during a lap-31 caution for Riley Herbst, but five drivers, led by Love, stayed out to restart first through fifth.

“He (Allmendinger) had a run off the top, which is fine, and he could’ve tried to slide me back and get some momentum, but instead, he just got my left-rear and hooked me,” Herbst said of the crash.

On new tires, Gibbs retook the lead on the lap-37 restart.

Allgaier completed a stage sweep with the stage-two win on lap 90 after passing Busch for the lead on lap 87. Busch was second at the end of the second stage.

Allgaier led most of the second 45-lap stage with Busch in second, but they gave up those positions to pit during a lap-74 caution for a Parker Kligerman spin.

Nearly half the race field stayed out during the caution, led by Sheldon Creed, who pitted during the caution that immediately followed stage one. On newer tires, Busch and Allgaier drove from the back of the top-20 to the front to take first and second on lap 86 with Busch taking the lead.

Allgaier and Hill were the first two drivers off it road after stage two but were issued pit-road speeding penalties. Noah Gragson restarted with the lead after staying out, and Love restarted second after pitting.

Love took the lead, and Busch moved into second on the lap-97 restart.

Busch finished the BetMGM 300 in the sixth position. Ryan Sieg finished seventh, Josh Williams eighth, Gibbs ninth and Gragson 10th.