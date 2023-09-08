NASCAR Xfinity: Nick Leitz plans debut at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nick Leitz plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, the final race of the 2023 Xfinity regular season. He is on the race entry list as the driver of the No. 38 RSS Racing Ford as a teammate to series regular Ryan Sieg.

Leitz has contested five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races the last two seasons, including two this year. He posted a career-best 19th-place finish at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway earlier this season in his most recent Truck Series race. His other previous Truck Series start in 2023 came at Kansas. He finished 21st in that race.

Leitz also plans to run the Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Young’s Motorsports next month.

