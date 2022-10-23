NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson claims eighth win of season

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 22: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, vl the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 22, 2022 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson claimed his series-leading eighth win of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday in the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With the win, he joined JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry in claiming championship-four berths through race wins in the playoff round of eight.

Gragson had a lead of over nine seconds over JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry when the yellow flag waved for the fourth and final time for a Stefan Parsons spin on lap 188. After pit stops, Allmendinger was second to Gragson and Berry in ninth for the restart with five laps remaining in the 200-lap race.

Berry wound up 11th by the checkered flag.

Ty Gibbs got by Allmendinger to finish second. Allmendinger finished third, and Daniel Hemric was fourth. Another of Gragson’s JRM teammates, Sam Mayer, rounded out the top-five.

Gragson led a race-high 127 laps. He lost the lead to Austin Hill on lap 98, and Hill, then, gave up the lead to Trevor Bayne a couple of laps later. On lap 125, Gragson passed Bayne to retake the lead.

“We just kicked their ass, baby; let’s go,” Gragson said. “I wanted this one so bad after the last three years. Words can’t describe how thankful I am for everybody at JR Motorsports. It’s just unbelievable. Man, I’m worn out. I was driving my ass off, there. It takes a lot of focus to run the fence like that. The pit crew did a great job. I’m just really grateful.”

Gragson gave up the lead to pit during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 141. Bayne was nabbed for speeding on pit road during the cycle, and Hill was forced to return to pit road with a loose wheel on lap 153.

Hill made contact with fellow-playoff driver Brandon Jones on lap 173, resulting in Jones making significant contact with the wall.

Bayne and Hill still managed top-10 finishes — Bayne sixth and Hill ninth.

Gragson won the both 45-lap stages that made up the first 90 laps of the race. He started alongside pole sitter Bayne on the front row and passed Bayne for the lead on lap 23.

The first stage ended during the second caution of the race that came out on lap 42 for Mason Massey and C.J. McLaughlin.

By the end of the stage, Bayne was fourth, also losing positions to Landon Cassill and Gibbs.

Austin Hill took the lead from Gragson on lap 55, but on lap 71, Gragson got back by Hill to retake the position.

While Gragson dominated, his teammates Berry and Justin Allgaier struggled with flat tires in stage two. Berry got into the wall and headed to pit road with a flat tire for an unscheduled pit stop on lap 68. Allgaier, then, pitted with a flat tire on lap 87.

Despite continuing to struggle throughout the remainder the race, Allgaier managed a top-10 finish, finishing 10th.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Allgaier said. “Our team definitely had some adversity tonight.”

Hill fell back to third by the end of the second stage, also losing a position to A.J. Allmendinger.

Other top-10 race finishers included Chandler Smith in seventh and Riley Herbst eighth.