NASCAR Xfinity: Noah Gragson returns with Rette Jones Racing

ASA STARS and ARCA Menards Series team Rette Jones Racing is expanding to part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series competition this season with Noah Gragson as its driver.

RJR will field a No. 30 Ford for its Xfinity Series efforts through an alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. Gragson drives for SHR full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“This is an important step for the overall longterm plans for Rette Jones Racing,” RJR co-owner Terry Jones said. “Noah has been instrumental in helping our Late Model program excel, but his presence thrives outside of the cockpit as he is instrumental in the growth and development of the other young drivers who funnel through our other motorsports programs.

“He is the perfect driver to launch our Xfinity Series program, and we expect him to deliver strong results right away.”

Rette Jones Racing has announced a schedule of four Xfinity races — Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 25, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 29, Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 17 and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 31.

“Having had strong runs in their Super Late Model at the grassroots level, I’m excited to partner with Rette Jones Racing as we take on the next challenge in the Xfinity Series,” Gragson said. “Terry, Lisa, Kasey, Mackie Jones and Mark Rette have played an instrumental role in my racing career and have become like family.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series again and hope to pick up where we left off.”

Gragson raced full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports from 2019 through 2022 before making a move to full-time Cup Series competition. I 135-career starts in the Xfinity Series, he has 13 wins, including eight in 2022. He is a two-time winner at Darlington.

Gragson finished second in the Xfinity driver points standings in 2022.

The race at Charlotte with RJR will be Gragson’s first Xfinity Series race since the 2022 season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

