NASCAR Xfinity: Parker Kligerman on pole at Dover

Rain at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Friday has resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying. Parker Kligerman will start on the pole for the A-Game 200 on Saturday.

Per the NASCAR rule book, the starting grid for Saturday’s race was set by a formula that includes points and most recent race results and fastest laps. Cole Custer will start on the front row alongside Kligerman.

Sheldon Creed and Jeb Burton, the race winner a week ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, will start in row two for the Dover race.

The top-four race starters just happen to be the four drivers who will contend for the final Xfinity Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus of 2023 Saturday. The highest finisher of the four in Saturday’s race will win the bonus. Custer won the bonus awarded at Talladega.