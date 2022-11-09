NASCAR Xfinity: Parker Kligerman returns to full-time competition

LEXINGTON, OHIO – JULY 09: Parker Kligerman, driver of the #75 Food Country USA/Tide Chevrolet, celebrates with the Trip Triple Truck Challenge briefcase in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 09, 2022 in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Parker Kligerman will return to full-time NASCAR national-level competition as driver of the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I called Keith (Barnwall, Big Machine Racing General Manager) after we got the contract signed,” Kligerman said. “The next day, I called him and said, ‘Hey, I just want to check. I didn’t dream that, right?’ He said, ‘No, we actually signed it. That’s real.”

Kligerman contested three Xfinity Series races in 2022, including one for Big Machine at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He finished sixth in that race. Kligerman has 56-career Xfinity starts since 2009, resulting in three top-fives and 20 top-10 finishes.

“Parker brings experience and a huge desire to do this,” Big Machine Racing owner Scott Borchetta said. “That was our first conversation of, ‘Hey, do you still have the fire to run for a championship, or have you become more part-time?’ Just things I have to know, and he convinced me really quickly and said that he wants to race hard, and I want to win. Our conversations were exactly what I was looking for.”

Kligerman also has 30 NASCAR Cup Series races and 110 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races to his credit. He is a three-time winner in the Truck Series, his most recent victory came in 2022 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Henderson Motorsports. His two previous wins came at Talladega.

Big Machine Racing will enter its third year of Xfinity Series competition in 2023. After Jade Buford drove the team’s car in all but one race in 2021, multiple drivers piloted the No. 48 in 2022. NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick notched the team’s first win in 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

“The mission was never to be a revolving door. Jade Buford, who started the season for us is a great race car driver and the chemistry wasn’t right,” Borchetta said. “At that point, I wanted to see what the team could do. Do we have the equipment that I think we have? Do we have the team we think we have? All of you know, if the chemistry isn’t right, you’re not going to get good results.”

