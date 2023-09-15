NASCAR Xfinity: penalties stiffen ahead of playoffs

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is increasing the severity of penalties to NASCAR Xfinity Series teams ahead of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The Bristol race is the first race of the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs.

Beginning with the Bristol race, teams will have a crew member ejected from track pit and garage areas for the remainder of race weekends after two inspection failures. While two inspection failures already resulted in crew member ejections for NASCAR Cup Series teams, ejections did not come to Xfinity Series teams until three failed inspections.

The change was made with the hope of curtailing failed pre-race inspections. Seven cars failed pre-race inspection twice at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, ahead of a Sept. 2 race there, and six at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, ahead of an Aug. 25 race.

